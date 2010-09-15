Akron Mayor continues efforts to save police jobs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The city of Akron, in its latest in a series of continuing efforts to save police jobs and deal with the budget shortfall, has received approval from Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner's office, the Summit County Prosecutor and the Summit County Board of Elections concerning the ballot issue for a funding mechanism for city safety forces and snow removal.

Mayor Don Plusquellic has proposed a change to the city charter that would move about $4.3 million a year for three years to fund public safety by shifting a portion of the tax aiding school construction. If approved by voters, the one-quarter percent school construction tax would be extended five years to repay the money and provide the resources necessary for the remaining schools to be rehabilitated or reconstructed.

"We are going to be permitted to have the issue on the November ballot," said Akron Law Director Cheri Cunningham. "The ballots are going to be printed this week; if we are still unable to reach agreement with the fop closer to election day, the board has stated it would not count the votes on the issue."

Despite the FOP voting down the tentative agreement with the city, Plusquellic's ongoing efforts to fight for 40 officers' jobs remains alive as ballots will be printed with the issue on it, leaving open the possibility voters can make a decision on extra funding for public safety in the event the fop approves an agreement with the city.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.