Editorial: The Enemy is us

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Every one of us who lives and votes in Cuyahoga County ought to feel ashamed.

As the final curtain begins to close on the huge federal corruption scandal, as the leading actors in this awful drama - Frank Russo and Jimmy Dimora - are led off to jail…we must remind ourselves that it was our votes who gave these foxes the keys to the hen house.

Were we just complacent after years of voting for these democratic party machine politicians that we couldn't help but trust them…blindly trust them? Or, heaven help us, were we so uninformed that we didn't know any better?

Well, the FBI and all those who worked on this painstaking two-year investigation should be proud of the results and we have them to thank for exposing the truth about so many of our elected officials.

Nevertheless, it's a sad time in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. We were all duped by this battalion of bums. Years ago, the comic strip character Pogo said it right: "We have met the enemy and he is us".

I'm Bill Applegate write and let me now what you think.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.