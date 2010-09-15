Fatal Crash: One killed when ambulance, car collide

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Grafton Township, OH - The Elyria Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at the intersection of SR 303 and Island Road in Grafton Township.

A Grafton Township Ambulance was traveling southbound on Island Road, when it struck an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier in the intersection of SR 303.

The driver of the Grafton Township Ambulance, 26-year-old Richard Robertson of Cleveland was taken to Elyria Memorial Hospital.

A passenger in the ambulance, 52-year-old Thomas Smolilo, was taken to Medina General Hospital. A patient that was being transported by the ambulance at the time of the crash, 61-year-old Robert Kowalski, was also taken to Medina General Hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene by Speros Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.