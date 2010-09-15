Disturbing: Mom teaches 2-year old to smoke pot

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI, OH (WOIO) - A 21-year-old mother was indicted Wednesday after prosecutors received video evidence of her teaching her 2-year-old daughter how to smoke pot.

The video was recorded on Jessica gGmble's cell phone and it was taken at her Cincinnati area home.

Prosecutors say the video shows a child who is not inexperienced with smoking pot.

Neighbors can't believe what Gamble is accused of doing.

"This is out of the ordinary for this neighborhood. It made me feel like there was no supervision, that there was no caring," Barbara Parker.

Hamilton county job and family services has taken the child and placed her in the care of a relative.

Gamble, who is 21 years old, is being held on a $10,000 bond.

