Statements: Local leaders sound off about Cuyahoga County Corruption arrests

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With the noose tightening and the arrests getting swifter local leaders had plenty to say Wednesday about the Cuyahoga County Corruption investigation. County Commissioner and former Chairman of the Cuyahoga Democratic Party Jimmy Dimora was arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI, along with at least seven others including two Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court Judges Bridgette McCafferty and Steven Terry. These arrests follow the charges against former County Auditor Frank Russo last week.

Statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason:

It is a dark day for Cuyahoga County. For two years, we expected these charges may come. We will continue to work with the federal authorities.

Statement from the Republican Party:

Said County Republican Chairman Rob Frost, "Today's arrests allow the citizens of Cuyahoga County to begin to put the entrenched interests in the county behind us and move forward with the important work of reform that we started last November. Commissioner Dimora and the others arrested today have placed a black cloud over Cuyahoga County and have prevented our growth and development at a time when this county is suffering. Today the corrupt politicians who have held us back lost, and the people won."

Frost continued, "Since we certainly cannot count on Dimora and his co-conspirators to do the right thing and resign, I expect that Federal prosecutors are already looking at ways to have him suspended from office immediately. I implore the Federal prosecutors to move quickly on this front to allow the difficult work of transition to a new government to proceed."

"It is time for good Democrats, disgusted with what their leadership has wrought, along with others who have been disengaged, turned off by coarse politics and dirty politicians, to join with Republicans in a renewal and return to a system of bipartisan cooperation and work for the greater good."

Michael Astrab, candidate for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge versus Bridget McCafferty:

"Bridget McCafferty has violated the public trust. She has absolutely no business sitting on the bench, either in 2010 or 2011 and beyond. McCafferty's to-do list today should include resigning as judge and then removing her name from the general election ballot."

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association President Michael N. Ungar:

This is unquestionably a sad day for the Cleveland legal community. The allegations leading to the arrests of two Common Pleas Court judges are appalling. We must keep in mind the presumption of innocence that is afforded to all defendants – and judges are no exception. However, if these two judges are indeed guilty as charged, then they should be afforded no special treatment and should be treated like any other criminal defendant.

Fortunately, this is not a reflection of the overall quality of our local judiciary, which remains very high.

A judge’s role is to be a fair and impartial arbitrator of conflicts – one who respects and follows the law, and is above influence. The vast majority of our judges respect that concept and practice it every day in their courtrooms. Despite today’s arrests, the legal community has enormous respect for the legal system in Northeast Ohio and has confidence in those who continue to serve it.

The judges on our Common Pleas Court bench continue to serve the citizens of Northeast Ohio with honor and distinction. We, as lawyers who practice every day before these other judges, continue to have every confidence in their honesty, integrity and fairness, and we urge the community to share in that confidence.

According to K. Ann Zimmerman, General Counsel to the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, the regulations regarding situations like today’s arrest of two judges are as follows:

When a judge is accused of criminal misconduct, the alleged misconduct will be addressed not only by the criminal system, but also will be reviewed and addressed by the disciplinary system in Ohio. Charges in Cuyahoga County, for both attorneys and judges, may be investigated further by one of three disciplinary agencies: the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s Certified Grievance Committee, the Ohio State Bar Association’s Ethics Committee, or the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

If a judge is indicted on felony charges, he or she is automatically “disqualified” from the bench. (Gov. Jud. R. III, Section 6 (A)). A disqualification means they are immediately removed from the bench. Upon receipt of the certified notice of a verdict of guilty, a judicial finding of guilty, or a guilty or no contest plea, the Ohio Supreme Court will issue an order to immediately suspend the judge without pay. (Gov. Jud. R. III, Section 6 (B)).

In addition, any of the disciplinary agencies listed above may file a disciplinary complaint against the judge with the Ohio Supreme Court’s Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline. The disciplinary agency then serves as the prosecutor in the disciplinary case and investigates the charges and any violations of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct. If the allegations are proven true, the Ohio Supreme Court may suspend the judge’s law license or even issue an order disbarring the judge from any future practice of law.

