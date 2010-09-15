Rope used in cliff rescue - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rope used in cliff rescue

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters saved a life Wednesday.

Its still not clear if the man fell or jumped over a cliff on South State Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rescued using a rope.

He was taken to TriPoint Hospital.

An investigation is underway.

