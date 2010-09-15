Up & Down: Trouble in California and Illinois send local gas prices through the roof

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Chaos in the fuel industry: between the explosion in California and a burst pipeline in Illinois.

No doubt you've watched the price you pay at the pump jump because of the mess.

Drivers could do nothing but watch as gas companies panicked and raised prices when a major pipeline was taken out of commission and who is paying for the damages? You guessed it, the drivers but luckily it doesn't look like the price hike will linger.

The ever-delicate dance of supply and demand in the fuel business is messing with your bottom line again.

When a major pipeline burst near Chicago last week gas prices spiked, much to the dismay of helpless, frustrated drivers.

19 Action News saw gas prices all over the place, from $2.69 to $2.90.

Officials with gasbuddy.com says local dealers were stocking up, thinking it was going to get worse.

But industry experts say once the pipeline repairs are done, wholesale prices should begin to drop.

And that drop could come as early as this weekend.

