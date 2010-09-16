Chuck E. Cheese's recalls light-up rings and star glasses due to ingestion hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Chuck E Cheese's Light-up Rings and Star Glasses

Units: About 1,100,000 Light-up Rings and 120,000 Star Glasses

Importer: CEC Entertainment, Inc., of Irving, Texas

Hazard: If crushed or pulled apart, the plastic casing can break into small pieces and possibly expose the batteries, posing an ingestion hazard to children. If ingested, the batteries may be damaging to either the stomach, intestine, esophagus or nasal mucus membrane.

Incidents/Injury: There have been two reported incidents involving the Light-Up Rings. One involved a child swallowing a battery, the other involved a child inserting a battery into his nostril. There are no reported incidents involving the Star Glasses.

Light-Up Rings - The rings were distributed as part of a promotional product offering or during parent-teacher association conventions. The ring measures 1 1/8 inches across and is made of plastic with a black elastic band. The ring comes in several colors - blue, green, purple, yellow, and pink. The back of the ring is fastened either with screws or glue.

Star Glasses - The glasses were distributed as part of a birthday package. The glasses measure about 5 1/2 inches across by 2 1/2 inches tall and are made of red translucent plastic and have the words Chuck E. Cheese's painted on the side.

Sold at: Chuck E Cheese's Restaurants from April 2009 through June 2010 (Light-up Rings) and April through August 2010 (Star Glasses).

Manufactured in: China

Remedy:

Light-Up Rings - Consumers should immediately take the Light-Up Ring away from children and return it to any Chuck E. Cheese's to receive their choice of either a refund of $1.00 plus four Chuck E. Cheese's tokens or a Soccer Promo-Cup plus four Chuck E. Cheese's tokens.

Star Glasses - Consumers should immediately take the Star Glasses away from children and return them to any Chuck E. Cheese's for your choice of either a refund of $4.99 or a Flashing Hands prize product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Chuck E. Cheese's at (888) 778-7193 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email the company at guestrelations@cecentertainment.com or visit the firm's website at www.chuckecheese.com.