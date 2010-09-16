Giant Starbuilders and Giant Stars building sets recalled by Edushape due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Giant Starbuilder and Giant Stars building sets

Units: About 13,500

Distributor: Edushape Ltd., of Deer Park, N.Y.

Hazard: Plastic knobs can break from the center of the star, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC and Edushape have received three reports of knobs breaking off from the center of the star. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves all Giant Starbuilders and Giant Stars building sets. The giant stars measure 5-inches in diameter and are made of opaque plastic. Each star has six knobs protruding from a ring-shaped center. The Giant Starbuilder set contains red, green, yellow and blue stars. The Giant Star building set contains red, green, yellow, blue, orange and pink stars.

Sold at: Small retail stores nationwide and online at Target.com, Toys R Us.com, Amazon.com and CSN through Walmart Marketplace from January 2007 through May 2010 for between $25 and $35.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled star blocks away from children and contact Edushape for a replacement set or credit towards another Edushape product of equal or lesser value.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Edushape at (800) 404-4744 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.edushape.com