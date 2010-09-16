80-year-old killed in Medina crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two car fatal crash that occurred on US 224 and Harris Road in Harrisville Township Wednesday afternoon.

81-year-old Eugene Ridgeway of Lodi was driving a 2005 Buick Century southbound on Harris Road. 22-year-old Amber Ann Winn of Sullivan was driving a 2001 Saturn SL1 eastbound on US 224.

Ridgeway failed to yield the right of way to Winn and she struck Ridgeway's vehicle on the right passenger door, pushing him off the southeast corner of the intersection of US 224 and Harris Road.

Ridgeway's vehicle then struck a traffic sign post and a ditch. Winn's vehicle spun around and came to final rest facing westbound in the eastbound lanes in the intersection.

80-year-old Viola Ridgeway was a passenger seated in the right front seat her husband's vehicle and sustained a fatal injury as a result of the impact.

Mr. Ridgeway was transported to Lodi Hospital for treatment and Winn was treated and released at the scene.

Weather and road condition were not a factor in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor; the crash is still under investigation.

