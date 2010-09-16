Out of control driver who plowed into RTA bus shelter, utility pole pleads not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man who lost control of his pick-up truck and slammed into an RTA bus shelter and utility pole appeared in court on Thursday.

Daniel Wheeler pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault.

The explosive accident happened Monday morning at West 73rd and Denison. The impact sparked an explosion.

Two people inside the bus shelter were injured, but survived.

Wheeler fled on foot after the crash, but was tracked down a short time later.

His bond was set at $50K dollars. No word on his next court date at this time.

