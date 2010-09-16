InkStop big wigs plead not guilty in investment scheme

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Four InkStop officials had a date with a judge on Thursday morning.

Dirk Kettlewell, Chief Executive Officer; Dawn Callahan-Kettlewell, Vice President of Sales; Mark Race, Vice-President of Real Estate and Construction and Dale Fuller, Chief Financial Officer all entered pleas of not guilty in court.

This, after they allegedly engaged in a scheme to induce new investors by fraudulently upgrading the appearance of the financial health of the company through the misuse of vendor promotional credits in 2008.

Ten investors lost $6 million when the company when into bankruptcy in November 5, 2009. The defendants were indicted on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft and securities prohibitions.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.