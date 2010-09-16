Put 'Em Up: Akron convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Kenmore Sunrise Convenient Store on Kenmore Boulevard around 10:30PM.

Employees reported two punks - wearing black masks and armed with handguns - entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The thugs then fled with an unreported amount of cash.

The suspects are two black males, 13- 17 years old. The first suspect is 5'10", 170 - 180 lbs, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black gloves and black pants with a white stripe down the side. The second suspect is 5'10", 200 lbs and wearing a white t-shirt, black mask and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Akron Police Department.

