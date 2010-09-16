Hairy Heist: Thug dons wig, fake mustache to pull off bank robbery

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police in Middleburg Heights are looking for the thug who held up a bank Thursday morning.

It happened at the Charter One Bank on Bagley Road just after 11AM.

19 Action News has learned the suspect was wearing a wig and fake mustache when he demanded money with a note. No weapon was seen.

The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.

