Twister: Governor Strickland to survey Wayne County tornado damage

WOOSTER, OH (WOIO) – Ohio Governor Ted Strickland surveyed Wayne County's tornado damage Saturday afternoon.

Thursday, Sept. 16th around 5:30 p.m., an F2 tornado with winds up to 130 mph swept through the region destroying three homes and causing major damage to twenty-six others. A total of sixty-three residences were affected as far as inhabitability.

One person was injured but refused treatment.

There were more than thirty unoccupied structures, outbuildings, end businesses that suffered serious damage.

Governor Strickland surveyed the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center (OARDC) at 2 p.m. to survey the serious damage to numerous buildings and the campus remains closed.

The Red Cross is still available to those in need.

At this time, law enforcement is strongly discouraging people trying to drive into affected areas.

Meantime, the state of Ohio has received local state of emergency declarations from Athens, Perry and Wayne counties. County and state officials continue storm damage assessment and recovery efforts in all tornado and storm-affected areas. Thirteen people in Athens County were injured; approximately 500 were affected.

Counties affected by Thursday's storms include: Athens, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Holmes, Madison, Meigs, Mahoning, Perry, Pickaway, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol continue working road and traffic issues in Athens, Perry, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Thomas J. Stickrath, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, was in Athens Friday. "The damage here is extensive, but we are already seeing significant efforts to clear debris and move forward," said Stickrath. "We were fortunate that no one in Ohio died because of the storms. Our thoughts go out to those who were injured and whose homes and property were damaged. State and local officials are working together to assess the damage and do whatever possible to clean up and recover quickly."

People who have sustained storm damage to their homes are encouraged to contact their local emergency management agencies. The State Emergency Operations Center's Assessment Room will remain operational to field affected counties' missions, resource requests and damage reports.

To review information on tornado safety and severe weather preparedness, visit the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness web site.

