Dog Attack: Lorain man attacked by pack of dogs while owner watches

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain man is nursing about a dozen dog bites all over his legs and torso after he was attacked by a pack of pit bulls and mixed breed dogs.

Neighbors say the mutts have been terrorizing the neighborhood.

Mark Payne says since the attack he walks with a limp and even a little skiddish around his own dog.

What's worse Mark says the owner of the attack dogs sat back and watched it all go down.

"I said you got to do something about them dogs, they're too vicious," Mark Payne.

Mark says he's warned the owner about their aggressive pets before.

"There have been numerous complaints. I've seen them chase kids."

But he had no idea that he would be the next target. He says he was walking home from a landscaping job when seven dogs came after him.

"One got me on my leg. If it wasn't for my bike they would have knocked me down, they would have all got me."

He says he used his bike to shield himself, and ward them off.

"I still got bit at least ten times. They were going for my throat."

Mark has filed a report with the police, and both the Health Department and the dog warden are investigating.

