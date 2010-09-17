Men accused of bilking Solon out of big bucks plead not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A court date for several people accused of bilking the city of Solon out of big bucks.

City of Solon Construction Supervisor Dominic Bisesi was not in court. Contractors Massimo Leone, Marco Leone, and Mario Leone, along with their companies Chaney Cement Contractors Inc. and MGL Enterprises, Inc.; and Valley View Engineer Paul Dey all pleaded not guilty.

Chaney Cement Contractors, Inc. is a concrete company owned by brothers Massimo and Marco Leone. The company's president is their father, Mario Leone. MGL Enterprises, Inc. is a concrete company owned by Massimo Leone.

These companies defrauded the City of Solon of more than $2,000,000 by overcharging for the type of concrete it used to complete numerous contracts for work on sidewalks and streets.

Solon Construction Supervisor Dominic Bisesi steered contracts to these companies in exchange for approximately $84,000 in cash. Additionally, Chaney and MGL defrauded the Village of Valley View of $158,278 by overbilling the quantity of concrete used and/or misrepresenting the quality of concrete used in the performance of emergency contracts.

Valley View Engineer Paul Dey misled the Village of Valley View Council by creating false bid documents in August 2007 to pay Chaney for work that had already been performed.

This indictment is a result of a three year investigation conducted by the State Auditor's Office, the Antitrust section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation continues.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved