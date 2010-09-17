Anger Management: Man accused in aggressive road rage shooting due in court

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused in an aggressive road rage shooting is due in court this morning.

Jamil Ali indicted on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault discharging of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. The 26-year-old was also indicted for having weapons while under disability for a 2007 drug abuse conviction.

On March 25th, Ali ran the 26-year-old male victim off the road with his vehicle in the area of I- 90 Eastbound / East of Eddy Road in Bratenahl.

Ali then pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot him several times while still seated in his own vehicle.

Bratenahl Police received a tip from an anonymous caller about the location Ali's car after a news broadcast about the incident.

The victim survived the shooting.

