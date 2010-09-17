African American leaders, including former Congressman Louis Stokes, go back to school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friday, as students across the country begin the new school year, politician, attorney and civil rights activist Louis Stokes and eight other local HistoryMakers will join more than 200 African American HistoryMakers nationwide who will return to school to bring renewed attention to the nation's education system. These HistoryMakers and schools are part of a nation-wide Back-To-School program sponsored by The HistoryMakers.

The HistoryMakers, the nation's largest African American video oral history archive, is celebrating 10 years in existence by launching a program to help confront the issue of youth violence and inspire youth to greatness. The Back-to-School With The HistoryMakers program will deploy living African American HistoryMakers into schools in nearly 30 states across the country to recount their own school experiences and the struggles they encountered.

Nationwide Back-to-School With The HistoryMakers participants include: former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, Civil Rights Activist C. T. Vivian and actress Marla Gibbs (227, The Jeffersons). United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and CNN's Soledad O'Brien are also lending their support to this initiative.

Former Congressman Louis Stokes will be visiting the school named after him and his brother, the Carl and Louis Stokes Central Academy. Artist Edward Parker will accompany arts advocate June Antoine and chemist Albert Antoine to the Newton D. Baker School for the Arts. Composer H. Leslie Adams and funeral home director Marcella Boyd-Cox will speak to 3-5 graders at Daniel E. Morgan about the importance of reading and then to the 6-8 graders about their experiences in the Cleveland public schools. Paul Hill, the president of the East End Neighborhood House, will join educator Leatrice Branch Madison at Michael R. White, where Mrs. Madison taught in the 1940s. Music educator Helen Turner-Thompson will be conducting a workshop with the choir at the Cleveland School for the Arts. All of the HistoryMakers hope to inspire kids to achieve by example.

