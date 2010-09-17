Children's hooded jackets, sweatshirts with drawstrings recalled due to strangulation hazard - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Children's hooded jackets, sweatshirts with drawstrings recalled due to strangulation hazard

(WOIO) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer products. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Hooded Jackets and Sweatshirts

Units: About 10,000

Importer/Retailer: Burlington Coat Factory, of Burlington, N.J.

Hazard: The hooded jackets and sweatshirts have drawstrings through the hood and/or waist which can pose a strangulation or entrapment hazard to children. In February 1996, CPSC issued guidelines to help prevent children from strangling or getting entangled on the neck and waist drawstrings in upper garments, such as jackets and sweatshirts.  

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: Based on available records, the following items are included in this recall.

Brand NameDescriptionColorSize
Aeropostale Boys' pullover
sweatshirt with
Aeropostale printed
on front		 Brown Boys' size Small
Apple Bottom Girls' zippered velvet
jacket with "Apple Bottom"
embroidered on back		 Brown Girls' size 7 - 16
Deere Park Boys' zippered jackets Red and Blue Boys' sizes
Disney Winnie
the Pooh		 Zippered jackets with a
picture of Winnie the Pooh
on the front of the jacket		 Blue with white sleeves
with green and blue
stripes on the sleeves		 2T, 3T, 4T
Gray Wolf Zippered jacket with
Grey Wolf tag inside
jacket and drawstring waist		 Dark Blue 13 - 14
Jonathon Stone Zippered jacket with "55"
printed on front. "J.stone"
is printed on tag on back
of neck of the garment		 Blue, red and white L
Kani Gold
(sold from 10/24/2008)		 Boys' zippered
sweatshirt		 Brown, black and grey Youth L (16/18)
Miletta Zippered Jackets Black with faux fur
cuffs and hood		 Medium (9 - 10)
Mirika Girls' zippered sweatshirts
with embroidery on sleeves		 Red Medium
New York Girls' zippered
sleeveless Sweatshirt
with "33 New York"
embroidered on jacket		 Light Blue Small
Ruff Stuff
(Date approx. 1995)		 Boys' zipper and
snap close jackets		 Blue and light blue Size 14 - 16
Sergio Benini
(Sept 2007)		 Zippered heavy jackets
with snaps		 Brown Medium

Manufactured in: China, Cambodia, Korea, and United States

Sold at: Burlington Coat Factory and other retailers nationwide from January 1995 through September 2009 for between $7 and $30.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to Burlington Coat Factory for a full refund or credit.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Burlington Coat Factory toll-free at (888) 223-2628 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com

 

