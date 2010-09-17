Children's hooded jackets, sweatshirts with drawstrings recalled due to strangulation hazard

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer products. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Hooded Jackets and Sweatshirts

Units: About 10,000

Importer/Retailer: Burlington Coat Factory, of Burlington, N.J.

Hazard: The hooded jackets and sweatshirts have drawstrings through the hood and/or waist which can pose a strangulation or entrapment hazard to children. In February 1996, CPSC issued guidelines to help prevent children from strangling or getting entangled on the neck and waist drawstrings in upper garments, such as jackets and sweatshirts.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: Based on available records, the following items are included in this recall.

Brand Name Description Color Size Aeropostale Boys' pullover

sweatshirt with

Aeropostale printed

on front Brown Boys' size Small Apple Bottom Girls' zippered velvet

jacket with "Apple Bottom"

embroidered on back Brown Girls' size 7 - 16 Deere Park Boys' zippered jackets Red and Blue Boys' sizes Disney Winnie

the Pooh Zippered jackets with a

picture of Winnie the Pooh

on the front of the jacket Blue with white sleeves

with green and blue

stripes on the sleeves 2T, 3T, 4T Gray Wolf Zippered jacket with

Grey Wolf tag inside

jacket and drawstring waist Dark Blue 13 - 14 Jonathon Stone Zippered jacket with "55"

printed on front. "J.stone"

is printed on tag on back

of neck of the garment Blue, red and white L Kani Gold

(sold from 10/24/2008) Boys' zippered

sweatshirt Brown, black and grey Youth L (16/18) Miletta Zippered Jackets Black with faux fur

cuffs and hood Medium (9 - 10) Mirika Girls' zippered sweatshirts

with embroidery on sleeves Red Medium New York Girls' zippered

sleeveless Sweatshirt

with "33 New York"

embroidered on jacket Light Blue Small Ruff Stuff

(Date approx. 1995) Boys' zipper and

snap close jackets Blue and light blue Size 14 - 16 Sergio Benini

(Sept 2007) Zippered heavy jackets

with snaps Brown Medium

Manufactured in: China, Cambodia, Korea, and United States

Sold at: Burlington Coat Factory and other retailers nationwide from January 1995 through September 2009 for between $7 and $30.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove the drawstrings from the sweatshirts to eliminate the hazard or return the garment to Burlington Coat Factory for a full refund or credit.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Burlington Coat Factory toll-free at (888) 223-2628 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.burlingtoncoatfactory.com