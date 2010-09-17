GOP’S Portman up 20 points in Ohio Senate race

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Republican Rob Portman holds a 55 – 35% lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Lee Fisher among likely voters in the race for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat, while President Barack Obama has a 60 – 38% disapproval rating, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

By a 58 – 37% margin, likely Ohio voters want a U.S. Senator who opposes President Obama's policies, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University survey, conducted by live interviewers, finds. And by 49 – 31%, voters want Republicans rather than Democrats to control the U.S. Senate.

This is the first general election survey of likely voters in Ohio in this election cycle and can not be compared to earlier surveys of registered voters.

Portman, a former congressman and cabinet member under President George W. Bush, has a commanding 55 – 30 percent lead among independent voters. He leads 91 – 2 percent among Republicans and trails Fisher 81 – 13 percent among Democrats. Portman leads 61 – 30 percent among men and 49 – 41 percent among women. Among likely voters who choose a candidate, 18 percent say they might change their mind. Among Fisher backers, 26 percent might change their mind, compared to 13 percent of Portman backers.

"It's difficult to find any good news for Lt. Gov. Lee Fisher in these numbers. Likely voters in Ohio, as is the case nationally, are angry at the status quo and with Democrats controlling Congress and the White House. Fisher is taking it on the chin from those who are trying to send a message to the White House," said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute. "A Democrat who is losing among women likely voters by 8 points is a candidate in trouble."

Although a major player in Ohio politics for two decades, Fisher remains somewhat unknown to voters, with 33 percent not knowing enough about him to have an opinion, while 36 percent view him unfavorably; 29 percent favorably. Portman is viewed favorably by 44 percent and unfavorably by 20 percent, while 34 percent haven't formed an opinion.

"For someone who has been around for some time, Fisher has somehow failed to catch the public's attention," said Brown.

"Among the likely Ohio electorate for this November, President Barack Obama is not a popular fellow. Independent likely voters disapprove 65 – 31 percent of the job he is doing. With the president such a heavy weight around the neck of Democratic candidates, it will be hard for one to win such a high-profile office this year in Ohio," Brown said.

One reason for the president's poor rating, at least in Ohio, is his health care overhaul plan. Likely voters disapprove of it by a 65 – 30 percent margin.

"White House senior advisor David Axelrod says Americans will come to like the health insurance plan, but it sure doesn't look like that will be the case in Ohio by Nov. 2," said Brown.

From September 9 – 14, Quinnipiac University surveyed 730 Ohio likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.

