Like Father: Frank Russo's son, Vincent, expected to plead guilty in corruption probe

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A very busy week in the Cuyahoga County corruption probe. Wednesday, the FBI took down Commissioner Jimmy Dimora. He has been steadfast in maintaining his innocence. Thursday, former Auditor Frank Russo pleaded to 21 counts involving tax fraud, obstruction of justice and bribery schemes that go back as far as March of 1998.

The government recommended 262 months for Frank Russo, almost 22 years, and Judge O'Malley accepted it. In return, Russo asked that no charges be leveled against his family.

Russo's son, Vincent, was nabbed by the feds in July. A federal grand jury indicted the 31-year-old Willoughby Hills man in connection with the Cuyahoga County public corruption investigation. [Read the entire indictment HERE]

Vincent is due in court this afternoon. He is expected to plead guilty.

The indictment charges Russo with one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, one count of Hobbs Act conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The schemes involve contracts awarded to clients of Russo's company, Vincore LLC, by Maple Heights City Schools (MHCS).

Russo is accused of delivering two televisions to the home of former MHCS board member Santina Klimkowski in December 2007 and instructing Klimkowski to deliver one of the televisions to MHCS Treasurer Christopher D. Krause. The televisions were bribes in return for contracts being awarded to a company that employed Russo's company, Vincore LLC, as a consultant, according to the charges.

One of the televisions, a 46-inch Sharp Aquos Liquid Crystal television, was obtained by an agent of Business 14.

On or about Aug. 3, 2008, about six days after federal agents searched the offices of Vincore LLC, Cuyahoga County offices and other businesses, Russo told Klimkowski to "get rid" of the television Russo had given her and instructed her to tell Krause to "get rid of" the television Russo had given to Klimkowski to give Krause, according to the charges.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.