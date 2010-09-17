Ruff Stuff: Angry Akron woman accused of using dog collar chain as a weapon

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - An Akron woman has really gone to the dogs.

Shauntae M. Hill and another woman accused of assaulting the victim with a dog collar chain. The victim sustained seriously injuries from the attack.

Hill and her accomplice also assaulted another victim at the Regency Beauty Institute at 1912 Buchholzer Boulevard.

Hill slapped with felonious assault charges. No word on when she is due in court.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.