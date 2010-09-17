Ohio unemployment dips slightly in August

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Ohio's unemployment rate was 10.1% in August, down slightly from 10.3% in July, according to data released Friday morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

"Ohio's unemployment rate decreased for the fifth consecutive month." ODJFS Director Douglas Lumpkin said. "We are cautiously optimistic that Ohio's job market will continue to improve."

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 601,000, down from 614,000 in July. The number of unemployed has decreased by 37,000 in the past 12 months from 638,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio was down from 10.7% in August 2009.

The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 9.6%, about unchanged from 9.5% in July.

