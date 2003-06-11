LeBron James could be headed to Boston for summer league

BOSTON (AP) - The first chance to see high school phenom LeBron James play in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform could come in Boston at the Celtics' summer league.

The Celtics announced Monday that they will welcome the Cavs to their summer league at UMass-Boston from July 14 to 20. James, expected to go to Cleveland as the first pick in the NBA draft, will attend, general manager Jim Paxson said.

The Cavaliers also will play in a summer league in Orlando, but it's for teams to scrimmage against each other and is not open to the public.

"We're so young, regardless of having the No. 1 pick, we knew we wanted to play in both summer leagues," Paxson said.

The summer league features organized games with rookies and free agents hoping to make the team. The Boston league has been a springboard for players including New Jersey's Richard Jefferson, Milwaukee's Desmond Mason and Indiana's Al Harrington.

Also scheduled to play in the Boston summer league are both NBA Finals opponents, the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs.

The other teams are the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Also Monday, Reebok signed on as the title sponsor of the summer league in a multiyear deal that also pairs the local shoemaker with the team on several other promotional and community endeavors.