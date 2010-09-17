No Good Punk: Thug knocks 84-year-old to the ground, steals her purse

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron cops looking for the punk who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 1PM in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

The 84-year-old victim reported she placed her groceries in the trunk of her car, walked the grocery cart back to the front of the store when the suspect approached her and knocked her to the ground. The suspect then grabbed the victim's purse and fled south bound through the parking lot.

The victim received minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The suspect is a white male, 20 - 35 years old, 5'05" - 5'08", 140 - 150 lbs and wearing baggie blue jeans and a light colored shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Akron police department.

