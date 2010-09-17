Hate Crime: Man accused of setting fire at Conneaut's only African American church

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CONNEAUT, OH (WOIO) - A federal grand jury indicts a 23-year-old man for setting fire to the only African American church in Conneaut.

Prosecutors tell 19 Action News Ronald Pudder started a fire at the First Azusa Apostolic Faith Church of God on Jefferson Street back in May.

The front door was scorched, but the interior was not damaged. The door had been doused with an accelerant.

"Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will be met with the full force of the U.S. government," said FBI Special Agent Figliuzzi.

If convicted, Pudder faces up to 20 years in prison.

