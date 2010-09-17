Solid Ground: Major merger between Continental, United set to take flight this fall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Continental Airlines announced Friday that its stockholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of UAL Corporation with and into Continental at a special meeting held in Houston, Texas. UAL Corporation's primary subsidiary is United Airlines. More than 98% of the votes cast and 75 percent of shares outstanding were voted in favor of the transaction.

"We are grateful for our stockholders' strong vote of confidence in this merger," said Jeff Smisek, Continental's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "In approving the transaction, our stockholders recognized the value of bringing together Continental and United to create a platform for increased profitability and sustainable long-term value."

Stockholders of UAL Corporation also voted to approve the merger at a meeting held in Chicago, Illinois on Friday.

Continental and United announced an all-stock merger of equals on May 3, 2010. The companies have received clearance on the proposed merger from the United States Department of Justice and the European Commission. The merger is currently expected to close by Oct. 1, 2010.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.