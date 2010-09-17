Convicted murder gets 18 years for killing accused drug dealer

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced that Kenneth Wilkins, 22, of Akron, was found guilty by a jury today of Murder and Complicity to Commit Aggravated Robbery (with a gun specification).

The jury began deliberations at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Judge Marvin Shapiro sentenced Wilkins to a total of 18 years in prison, 15 years to Life in prison for Murder (with three additional years for the firearm specification) and 10 years for Complicity to Commit Aggravated Robbery, to run concurrent.

On December 19, 2009, Wilkins and an unknown man went to 23-year old Darrington Griffin's home in Akron to allegedly buy drugs. After the two entered the apartment they robbed Griffin and shot him in the heart. The victim's girlfriend saw the murder and identified Wilkins as the accomplice. The shooter is still at-large.

The victim's girlfriend identified Wilkins, and he was arrested on January 5, 2010.

