Fugitive Arrested: Murder suspect arrested by CPD and U.S. Marshals Service

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Emmanuel L. Gilmore Friday.

Gilmore was picked up without incident in the 1800 block of Garfield Road in East Cleveland on an Aggravated Murder Warrant.

The 21-year old is accused in the April 21st death of Jerome Williams.

Cops say Gilmore believed that 34-year-old Jerome Williams had a lot of money on him so he went to Williams' Tuscora Avenue home, pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

After Williams fell, Gilmore shot him several more times.

Willams' parents lived upstairs from him and called 911.

