Agreement: Dozens of laid off Akron police officers could be back on the streets next week

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A tentative agreement between the city of Akron and the Fraternal Order of Police could bring 40 officers back to work.

After talking for about four hours Friday, both sides came to an agreement.

Union leaders plan to present the new proposal to their membership first. Voting on the agreement is expected to begin on Sunday.

Details of the new deal have been released.

The 40 laid off Akron police officers are currently employed as reserves officers.

