Alert: Look for "Road Work Ahead" signs to greet you all over town this weekend

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - In addition to permanent work zones and daily work plan, the following work is scheduled to take place over the weekend in Cuyahoga and Lake Counties:



Overnight Friday, September 17:

I-90 Eastbound Ramp over I-271 Deck Replacement, Willoughby Hills

Overnight Friday, September 17, crews will close I-90 eastbound over I-271 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in order to pour the bridge deck. Motorists will be detoured via I-271 southbound to U.S. 322 (Mayfield Road) where they may reenter I-271 in the northbound direction and continue on to I-90 eastbound. Crews have restricted traffic to one lane on the I-90 eastbound ramp for the duration of the project. Intermittent overnight lane closures on I-271 beneath the bridge are also expected. The entire project replaces the deck of the I-90 eastbound ramp over I-271. Tentative completion date: October 31, 2010.



Weekend Long Work:

I-71 Bridge Painting, Cleveland and Village of Linndale

Beginning Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. crews will close multiple lanes on I-71 north and southbound between West 130th Street and the Norfolk Southern Railroad through Monday, September 20 at 7 a.m. The entire project paints the following bridges along I-71: West 130th Street, Bellaire Road, Memphis Avenue and Norfolk Southern. Tentative completion date: September 30, 2010.



State Route 91 and U.S. 20 Intersection Upgrade, Willoughby

Beginning Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m., crews will restrict U.S. 20 westbound through traffic to one lane through Monday, September 20 at 6 a.m. All turning movements on U.S. 20 westbound will be maintained. Also beginning Friday at 6 p.m. crews will close one SR 91 northbound left turning lane through 6 a.m. Monday. One lane of SR 91 southbound between SR 2 and U.S. 20 is closed until approximately mid-October 2010 as crews work to upgrade the intersection of SR 91 and U.S. 20. Intermittent lane closures on U.S. 20 between SR 91 and Shankland Blvd. are also expected as part of this work. Work takes place four to five days a week – Monday through Friday – from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained. The project includes extending the dual left turning lanes and the right turning lane on SR 91 southbound to U.S. 20 to increase traffic flow efficiencies at the intersection, traffic signalization upgrades on U.S. 20 at SR 91 and Plaza Drive and resurfacing SR 91 between U.S. 20 and the City of Eastlake corporation line. Tentative completion date: June 30, 2011.





