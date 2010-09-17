Lindsay Lohan's freedom may be short-lived

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - She hasn't been out of jail and rehab less than a month and already Lindsay Lohan could be going back.

According to TMZ Lohan failed a court-ordered drug test last week and may face 30 days in prison for violating the terms of her probation.

According to the terms of Lohan's probation, she will get 30 days in jail for a positive test.

Lohan served 14 days in jail and 22 days in rehab this summer for violating her probation terms of a DUI charge.

Lindsay's camp meantime is denying the report saying it's absolutely not true.

Only time will tell.

