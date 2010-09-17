Double Take: Former auditor Frank Russo out shopping while son is sentenced

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man sentenced to 21 years in prison Thursday was seen out shopping on Friday.

A 19 Action News viewer snapped these pictures of former county Auditor Frank Russo at Beechwood Place.

It looks as though he couldn't decide what to spend his "hard-earned" bribe money on.

According to the cameraman the pictures were taken around 12:30 pm, around the same time his son Vince Russo was in Federal Court pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice and three-bribery related charges.

After doing a little shopping, we assume it was to relieve some stress, Frank reportedly got a bite to eat in the food court at Charley's Subs.

