Bad Cops?: CPD launches internal investigation amid rape claim

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News confirms with the Cleveland Police Department that a rape complaint was filed against two Second District Cleveland police officers.

According the alleged victim, the officers handcuffed her to a tree and raped her near W. 25th and the Flats.

The Cleveland Police department confirms that the complaint was filed and that an internal investigation was launched.

The Cleveland Police Union described a different situation. They say the officers responded to W. 25th near the Flats for a report of a female stabbed. When the officers arrived, they found a drunk female who refused treatment. The officers then gave the woman a ride to her boyfriend's home.

Both officers remain on the job this weekend. Sources close to the investigation tell 19 Action News that the police cruiser has been seized for investigation purposes.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.