Helpless: Granny mugged after loading groceries into the trunk of her car

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – An 84-year-old woman was mugged while walking a grocery cart back to the front of a store Friday.

According to Akron Police, the shopper had just placed her groceries into the trunk of her car around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brittain Road. While returning her shopping cart to the front of the store,

the suspect knocked her to the ground, grabbed her purse and then fled southbound through the parking lot

The 84-year-old victim received minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The suspect is a white male, 20 - 35 years old, 5'05" - 5'08", 140 - 150 lbs and wearing baggie blue jeans and a light colored shirt.

