Who is it? : Elderly couple robbed, injured during home invasion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Cleveland Police are investigating a home invasion this weekend.

According to police, the suspect knocked on the door of a home located in the 12200 block of Soika Avenue Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. He forced his way inside when an elderly male answered the door.

Alonzo Jones, 83-years-old heard the knocking at the front door and when he opened it, the suspect forced his way inside and demanded money. Jones struggled with the suspect and was cut on the hand by the suspect's knife. The suspect took money from Jones and his 76-year-old wife, Dorothy Jones then fled the scene.

Fourth District zone cars toured the area for the suspect with negative results. EMS treated Alonzo Jones on scene for his hand wound.

The suspect was described as a black male, 6'3", 220 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

This investigation is being handled by the Fourth District Detective Bureau.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5418. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

