Recall of Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and Chocolate Chunk Cookies Due to Undeclared Walnuts

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MICHIGAN (WOIO) - Dough Masters Inc. of Troy, Michigan, is recalling all lots of their Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and Chocolate Chunk Cookies because they contain undeclared walnuts. People who have allergies to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Oatmeal Raisin Cookies" and "Chocolate Chunk Cookies" were distributed to and sold at 7-eleven retails stores in Michigan and Ohio.

The product comes in a 3-ounce, clear plastic package and is labeled as a "7-eleven Fresh to Go" product. The product is also sold as bulk cookies at 7-eleven retail stores.

Dough Masters is recalling all lots of this product to ensure the safety of our customers.

There has been one illness that has been reported to date with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the walnut containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnuts.

Subsequent investigation of this problem was found that the formulation of a different cookie was sent containing the walnuts. These products have been suspended until the US Food and Drug Administration and the company is certain that the problem has been resolved.

Consumers who have purchased our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies and Chocolate Chunk Cookies are urged to return them where purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call 248-953-4346 (MON-FRI 8 AM- 5 PM EST)

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.