Kidnapped: 8-year-old tells cops 7-year-old was kidnapped

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police scanners, an 8-year-old boy has reported that a 7-year-old was kidnapped around 2:40 p.m. on Storer Avenue just east of Fulton.

