Crocker Park's The Guild of Artists and Artisans

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Crocker Park is hosting the third annual Crocker Park Fall Arts Fest, featuring 100 juried artist booths. Last year brought out over 100,000 fair-goers.

Artists will display various types of artwork with specialties in jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, wood, leather, mixed media and more.

In addition to the fine art, fairgoers will enjoy a special wine tent hosted by Brio's, a traditional clam bake hosted by Karl's Carnival Food Pavilion, a fall produce market presented by Pickering Hill Farm, plus musical entertainment and children's activities including pony rides and arts & crafts.

WHERE:

Crocker Park
Crocker and Detroit Roads
Westlake, Ohio

WHEN:

Saturday, September 18, 2010
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
 
Sunday, September 19, 2010
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
 

