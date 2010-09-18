High Alert: Cleveland Police search for men with bag of toys trying to lure kids

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland's Fifth District Police are looking for two males driving around on the city's eastside trying to lure children into their vehicle with a bag of toys.

This, after a young child went home and told his mother about the incident.

The mom confirmed to police she saw the two caucasion males with the bag of toys driving a green, four-door Buick with a handicapped Florida license plate.

Fifth District Police are currently patrolling the neighborhood for the suspects at this time.

