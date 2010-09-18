FBI reports robbery at Charter One Bank

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI has reported a robbery at Charter One Bank just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Feds, the robbery occurred at Charter One Bank located at 15765 Broadway.

The suspect passed note.

The suspect was as an African American male in his 40's. He is approximately 5'8" to 5'10" thin build and left on foot.

