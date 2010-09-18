Key Bank on W.25th robbed, suspect on the run

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI is hoping you'll be able to give them the name of the woman responsible for robbing the Key Bank on W.25th in Ohio City.

The robbery happened Friday evening when agents say a woman entered the bank on her phone and demanded cash. She didn't show a weapon and remained on the phone the entire time. FBI agents described the woman about 30-36-years-old, 5'8" to 6'1", red hat, blue long sleeve shirt and a blue jeans.

No word on the exact amount of cash the robber snagged, but she got away in a black, four-door Eagle Vision or Dodge Intrepid.

There were no injuries reported.

