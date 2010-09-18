V.P. Joe Biden to rally in Akron for Gov. Strickland Monday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Vice President Joe Biden to Join Governor Strickland and Yvette McGee Brown for a rally Monday.

On Monday, September 20th Vice President Joe Biden will join Governor Ted Strickland and Lieutenant Governor candidate Yvette McGee Brown for a rally with supporters at the University of Akron.

WHERE: University of Akron Student Union Ballrooms A&B, 303 E. Carroll Street, Akron, OH 44325

Event start time: 3 PM (The event is expected to end at approximately 4:30 PM EDT.)

