Barking Mad: Browns Fans win the tailgate battle this week, restrooms still an issue

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Cleveland Browns fans upset over the new tailgating time in city parking lots won the battle Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Now, let's see if the city backs down for good!

The City of Cleveland changed the tailgating times from 4 a.m. last year to 7 a.m. this year and fans immediately became irate. Not only do they now have less time to pre-game before kickoff, the city also jacked up the parking rates from $15 bucks to $20. More money for less time doesn't sit well with diehard fans.

Sunday morning, Browns fans had traffic backed up in and around the city so bad that city workers had to open up the parking lots anyways at 6AM instead of the new 7AM tailgating time. Fans in the Muni-Lot tell 19 Action News that the highway was backed-up pretty bad.

Does this mean the Browns Fans win the tailgate battle and the city will open the Muni-Lot and other lots earlier now? Should the city revert to last year's tailgating time opening up at 4AM?

19 Action News viewer and Cleveland Browns fan Mark Urban was concerned enough to e-mail the station and says "I just wanted to look into to seeing where the money is going..$20 dollars to park in 2,000 spots..that's 40 thousand dollars."

19 Action News made some phone calls and found out the money goes towards paying police, Muni Lot and other parking lot booth workers. Most of the money goes to pay the city bond.

19 Action News viewers think the money could go to a better place…in the toilet, literally!

Browns fans say they need more portable restrooms in the city parking lots because some people have to wait in line "for a half hour, 45 minutes" or there are people urinating everywhere.

Sunday, 19 Action News confirmed the long lines and those doing the "potty dance" while waiting for what seemed to forever to use the facilities.

City workers said there were 25 more port-a-potties available in those city lots this season…which doesn't sound like much for those 4,300 people partying hard.

