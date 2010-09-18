Cedar Point launches HalloWeekends through Oct. 31st

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - This weekend, there's a whole new thrill at Cedar Point... HalloWeekends is officially underway.

The entire park is now decorated with pumpkins, special displays, music, and more.

And for the thrill seekers, there are also several areas designed to give you a scare.. Like Doctor D-Mented's Asylum for the Criminally Insane.

HalloWeekends runs from Oct. 17th - Oct. 31st.

