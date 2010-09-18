Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – One of Cleveland's most scenic, and challenging races, The 9th Annual Cleveland Heroes Run returns on Sunday, September 19, 2010 at 8:30 a.m. to support the West Park Cleveland Police and Fire Fighters Memorial.

The West Park Cleveland Police and Firefighters Memorial Fund, established in 2002, creates a lasting memorial to honor both Cleveland police officers and firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty while either serving the citizens of Cleveland's West Park area or while living in the community.

WHAT: 9th Annual Cleveland Heroes Run

WHEN: Sunday, September 19, 2010. 5 mile race / 2 mile fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: St. Joseph Academy, 3430 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland



The Cleveland Heroes Run 5 mile race and 2 mile fun run/walk will begin on the campus of St. Joseph Academy on Rocky River Drive. The course will take participants through the Cleveland MetroParks and past the Memorial on their way to the finish line at the Academy.

