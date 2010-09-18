Celebrate: Cleveland Brown Mustache Day Downtown

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - To celebrate the Cleveland Browns VS. Kansas City Chief's home opener and the upcoming Season One DVD release of THE CLEVELAND SHOW, "Cleveland Brown" look-a-likes will be distributing thousands of "Cleveland Brown" mustaches in honor of the show's main character and his signature mustache.

Fans of all ages will be encouraged to wear the "Cleveland Brown" mustache and support the show's local connection.

Those fans in the game wearing the mustache will be eligible for THE CLEVELAND SHOW giveaways. Co-creator Mike Henry developed the character of "Cleveland Brown" as homage to watching the Cleveland Browns during his childhood.

WHERE:

Municipal Lot located next to Brown's Stadium

100 Alfred Lerner Way

Cleveland, OH 44114

AND

The Galleria at Erieview

1301 East 9th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114

WHEN: Sunday, September 19th 10:00am-12:00pm

SYNOPSIS: THE CLEVELAND SHOW is an animated television series starring Cleveland Brown, a character that originated on the show, FAMILY GUY.

Entering its second season, THE CLEVELAND SHOW follows everyone's favorite soft-spoken neighbor, CLEVELAND BROWN, as he settles into married life with his high school sweetheart and their blended family. Created by Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, AMERICAN DAD) and Mike Henry (Voice of Cleveland Brown).

