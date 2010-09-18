Cop Crash: Cleveland police officers involved in crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fourth District Cleveland Police Officers were involved in a crash on the job Saturday evening around 4:30 p.m.

The crash happened at E.93rd and Union when the police cruiser crashed into a telephone pole.

According to CPD, around 4:42 PM, a Fourth District zone car was involved in a serious accident while responding to a radio assignment to assist another Fourth District zone car. Due to the severity of the accident the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was notified.

The preliminary investigation revealed that zone car received a radio assignment to assist a Fourth District zone car in the 9600 block of Raymond Avenue with a male and female fighting. While responding to the assignment north bound on E. 93rd Street at Union Avenue the officers were struck by a 97 Oldsmobile that failed to yield to the zone car.

The Oldsmobile was making a left turn onto Union Avenue from E. 93rd. After being struck by the Oldsmobile, the zone car lost control and struck a pole.

After striking the pole, the officers were entrapped in the zone car and CFD Fire Rescue was notified and responded to the scene. Once on scene Fire Rescue was able to free the officers from the zone car and they were conveyed by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center, where they were confined for their injuries. The officers are listed in stable condition at this time.

The officers involved are 4 and 13-year veterans on the Police Force

Driver of the Oldsmobile Mary Wooden, black female 50-years of age, was conveyed by EMS to MetroHealth Hospital, where she is being treated for injuries.

