Pathetic: Thugs shoot paraplegic in bed through window

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fourth District police are investigating the shooting of a paraplegic.

The incident happened around 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Spafford Court.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 49-year-old Delano Pighee with a sungot wound to the chest. The victim is a paraplegic who was in bed when two dark complected males fired several shots through the window into the bedroom striking the victim once in the chest.

After the shooting, the males fled the scene. The Cleveland Division of Police and EMS were notified and responded to the scene.

Officers checked the area for the suspects and were unable to locate them. The victim was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injury.

This investigation is being handled by the Fourth District Detective Bureau.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5418. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

